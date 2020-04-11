Jack Ma shows that solidarity matters a lot in these extremely compleх circumstances, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed gratitude to Jack Ma for his humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.

«I sincerely thank Mr Jack Ma, worldwide known entrepreneur and good friend of our people, for his generous humanitarian assistance to my country. He in fact has shown that solidarity matters a lot in these extremely compleх circumstances. Together we shall definitely overcome,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reads.