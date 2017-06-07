Jackie Chan and Dimash sing at Chinese film festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous actor Jackie Chan and rising star of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergenov sang at the Chinese film festival in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Jackie Chan performed a song in Chinese, about love to the motherland. Then Dimash took to the stage and sang "Yellow Autumn", which he performed at the 4th stage of the "I am Singer-2017" contest.

As it was reported, Jackie Chan came to Kazakhstan to participate in the Chinese film festival, which started today in Astana.



"I once turned on the TV, saw this singer, Dimash, and was impressed by his high voice. Then, I found out that he's my fan. I think he has a great future," said Jackie Chan about Dimash.