Jackie Chan confirms intention to make a film in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous actorб film producer and martial arts master Jackie Chan has confirmed his intention to make a film in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairman of the Board of JSC "RTRK" Kazakhstan" Erlan Karin, who is currently visiting China, met with the actor.

"After visiting Astana, Jackie got even more excited about the idea of making one of his films in Kazakhstan. He even told me about his ideas. He also shared his impressions of the trip to our country, saying that he was amazed by the views of Astana, the hospitality of the Kazakh people and the kind attitude of his fans," he wrote on his Instagram page.

As it was reported, in June 2017 Jackie Chan visited the Chinese Film Festival in Astana where he told about his intention to make a film here.