Jackie Chan to visit Expo 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous actor Jackie Chan will come to Astana for Expo 2017 international exhibition, Kazinform reports.

Yerlan Karin, Chairman of Kazakhstan Radio and Television Corporation, said this in his Facebook post.

"Supported by the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications, Kazakhstan Radio and Television Corporation together with its Chinese partners is preparing a gift for Kazakhstanis in the event of Expo 2017 opening in Astana. A world movie star and outstanding martial artist, legendary Jackie Chan will visit Kazakhstan for the first time", Yerlan Karin shared the news on the social network.

He noted that "they have been intensively negotiating for all organizational matters for the last two weeks and literally today agreed upon the final agenda of his trip to our capital".

"We will inform the details tomorrow", the Chairman of the company promised.