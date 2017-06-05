Jackie Chan to walk Chinese Film Festival red carpet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese actor and film producer Jackie Chan will be the star guest of the Chinese Film Festival in the Kazakh capital Astana this week, Kazinform reports.

According to Chairman of the Board of "Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan" JSC, the inauguration ceremony of the festival will be held at the KazMediaCenter's Concert Hall on June 7. Organizers of the festival are Kazakhstan TV Channel, the China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, China film group, and Kazakhtelefilm. The event was supported by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In total, six films will be screened at the Chaplin Cinema Theater from June 7 until 18. Kung Fu Yoga action comedy film starring Jackie Chan will open the program of the festival. Jackie Chan is set to walk the red carpet of the festival.



Kazakhstan TV Channel is expected to broadcast live from the red carpet.