Jacob Fuglsang wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After a third place in the Amstel Gold Race and a second place in Flèche Wallonne, today Jakob Fuglsang took the win with an impressive solo in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. With a strong lead-out of almost the entire Astana Pro Team, Fuglsang attacked at the final climb of the day for his first Monument victory, the third win by an Astana Pro Team rider in La Doyenne, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"It's fantastic, I'm so happy. It's the biggest one-day victory in my career, to finish this great week with this result is very special. The team positioned me perfect for the final climb, on the important moment they were there for me. They did an amazing job because for me the finish line was at the top of this climb, so I gave it all. At one moment I looked back and then I knew it was possible and I tried to keep going. There was one scary moment in the downhill, but luckily I was able to get my bike back under control. I was feeling good all day and I tried to stay out of trouble and to stay warm. It was the perfect scenario for me because it was a very hard race. I look forward to a small break now, but this gives a huge motivation for the next races this season," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"It's an amazing win for Jakob Fuglsang, but also for the whole team because we finish a great start of the season by winning a Monument, our 23rd victory already this season. I need to thank all the sponsors and for sure our main sponsor Samruk, without them this wouldn't've been possible. The team is very well-balanced now and we take victories with a lot of different riders. Today, the man who also worked for other riders in other races was able to take one of his biggest wins in his career with the help of his teammates. It's incredible and for sure this is a great motivation for everyone in the team, for riders and staff," said sport director Dmitriy Fofonov.

In rainy and windy circumstances, the 2019 Liège-Bastogne-Liège took off. The fourth Monument of the year had an early break with eight riders, but with 100 kilometers to go this group the peloton started to split on one of the hard climbs in the Belgian Ardennes. This resulted in a new leading group including Omar Fraile, and a strongly reduced peloton close behind.

At the bottom of Cotes des Forges, less then 30 kilometers to go, there was only one lonely leader left and the riders of Astana Pro Team started to go to the front of the peloton. They performed a perfect lead-out for Jakob Fuglsang, who attacked at the final climb of the day. Two riders were able to hang on, but not much later Fuglsang went solo to the finish line to take the first Monument of his career.