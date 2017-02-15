Jacobs admits fight with Golovkin scares him to death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs admits the upcoming fight with WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is the toughest challenge he ever faced in his career and he is scared to death, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

But, the 30-year-old American plans to turn that fear into his most powerful weapon.



"This is definitely the pinnacle. This is the toughest challenge that I've ever had in my career. I'm scared to death. Who wouldn't be? This is the biggest challenge that you can have, and me saying I'm scared isn't a bad thing because being a human and being an athlete you have to have that fear to make you train harder or put yourself in positions to where you can overcome. That fear can get you through a lot," Jacobs told Boxingscene.com.



"I'm not fearful of GGG the person or the fighter, but just what they made him out to be. I'm training according to that and what I see. So, yeah, I'm training like I'm the most terrified guy in the world and that's going to make me the most hungry. My reflexes are going to be on point. They say a scared fighter sometimes can be the most dangerous fighter out there. I'm looking forward to going in there and being scary," the boxer added.



Golovkin and Jacobs will step into the ring on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.