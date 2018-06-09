Jacobs and Derevyanchenko may challenge Golovkin's stripped IBF title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After the talks between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez came to a standstill, Team Canelo began negotiations with Daniel Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs), a former opponent of Gennady, Sportinform cites BoxingScene.com.

However, if Alvarez and Jacobs fail to strike a bargain, the American boxer will fight Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBF title, said manager Keith Connolly.

Connolly manages both Derevyanchenko and Jacobs. Besides, both boxers have the same trainer, Andre Rozier of the U.S.

"We are in negotiations right now for a possible Canelo fight for Danny," Connolly said. "But if that doesn't materialize over the next few days, we will move ahead and make a fight with Sergiy. I spoke to Andre this morning and told him that it is a possibility. Over the course of the conversation, he realized that there's a very good possibility his two guys will fight, and that's just part of the business. Even though he loves them both like they are sons, he now understands both guys want a shot at a world title and there is a high likelihood they might fight each other next.".

It is to be recalled that International Boxing Federation (IBF) made a decision to strip Gennady Golovkin because he and his team prioritized the much-anticipated rematch with Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) over the fight vs. his mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs).