Jacobs comments on his loss to Golovkin

Former WBA middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs told Premierboxingchampions.com why he thinks he lost to Gennady Golovkin.

Jacobs also said he is convinced he would beat Golovkin in a case of a rematch.

"I really feel that I executed the game plan and gave myself a two-round edge in the scoring, but it comes down to how the judges scored the rounds. Golovkin was known as the power-puncher, and they like aggressive fighters. That opposes the actual essence of boxing, which I try to do, and that's to hit and not get hit. But it says a lot that I out-landed him [144-126] in power shots. I came in as the better boxer, but I take my hat off to Golovkin for landing more jabs [105-to-31.]," he said.

"At worst, it should have been a draw. It's sad when you put your heart and soul into a fight and realize you're being judged from a completely different standpoint than you thought. That was a 50-50 fight, and I win the rematch, 100 percent. It's hard to knock out Triple-G, but we already know I have the speed advantage. I need to be more aggressive from the start. If I apply a little more aggression, stand my ground and keep his jab accuracy to a minimum, I win a decision," Jacobs told.

As previously reported, Golovkin beat Jacobs by a 12 round unanimous decision on March 18.