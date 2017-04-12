Jacobs on possible rematch with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs has commented on the possible rematch with undefeated middleweight king Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"I know that there's a strategic game plan that GGG and his team have as far as making the most of his career. He's on the end tip of the career path, and they want to make the most of it, which is understandable. So to make a rematch with me that wouldn't financially be a better opportunity for GGG, it just makes more sense for his team to do something different. Taking a dangerous fight that they're not sure if they're gonna win or not, especially with it not being the most lucrative fight for him, it's too dangerous," Jacobs told Boxingscene.com.



In his words, the fight with the smaller Canelo, he brings more fans and more money to the table, and business wise it just makes more sense for Golovkin to go that route.



As a reminder, Golovkin won the 12-round fight with Jacobs on March 18 by unanimous decision.