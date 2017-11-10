Jacobs still thinks Golovkin is the best middleweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer and ex-WBA middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs hopes to have a rematch with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and fight Saul Alvarez and Jermall Charlo, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"There's politics in boxing, and that's a big money fight," Jacobs said of his loss to Gennady Golovkin. "Me being with HBO is going to secure my future, and secure some title shots in the future. I want to go to Montreal and see what the hype is all about," Jacobs said of the upcoming Saunders vs. Lemieux fight he is planning to attend.



Jacobs noted he still thinks that GGG is the best middleweight.



"I don't think Canelo got a draw. I think he lost by 3 rounds. Jermall [Charlo], he's also on the list as well. I'm going after the top guys. We're ready to fight everybody. Charlo is no different, trust me. And with all due respect, I'll stop Canelo," he told Boxingnews24.com.