    21:15, 27 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Jacobs' trainer wants rematch with Golovkin next

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andre Rozier, trainer of American boxer Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs), wants him to have a rematch with undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "I gave him [Jacobs] some time off so that he could enjoy himself. But he'll probably be coming back in the middle of May just to stay loose till we find out what the next assignment is. Me myself, I'd love the next assignment to be a rematch with GGG [Gennady Golovkin] and I think those two guys are the two best middleweights on the planet, bar none. And hell, they can fight four or five times for what they did in the last one, it was great. And I think everyone would also enjoy it to the utmost also," Andre Rozier told Boxingscene.com.

    "But just as soon as we find out the actual assignment will be for next time we'll keep him on an even keel, just keep working and keeping his physique in shape. I'd like to see him get in there - even if it was September - just sometime around that area. I don't want to see another nine, ten, eleven months go by," he added.

    As a reminder, Jacobs lost to Golovkin a 12-round fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York on March 18.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
