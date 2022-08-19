EN
    17:05, 19 August 2022

    Jah Khalib to give solo performance in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Jah Khalib (Bakhtiyar Mammadov) is a well-known singer and songwriter from Kazakhstan.

    Jah Khalib released his first solo album in 2016. In 2018 in Moscow, he was awarded his first Golden Gramophone Award for his song Medina.

    On August 19 and 20, 2022 the signer is expected to give his solo performance at the Palace of Republic in Almaty, the singer’s official website reads. On August 21 he will give a concert in Bishkek.



