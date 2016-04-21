EN
    08:41, 21 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Jakob Fuglsang 5th at second stage of Giro del Trentino 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jakob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team finished fifth at the 220km second stage of the Giro del Trentino 2016 race, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Mikel Landa of Team Sky won the leader's jersey. Coming in at №2 and 4 seconds down on Landa was Russian Sergey Firsanov of Gazprom. Damiano Cunego of Nippo-Vini Fantini was third.

    Other Astana riders, including Michele Scarponi, Tanel Kangert, Vincenzo Nibali, Valerio Agnoli, Davide Malacarne, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Eros Capecchi didn't make into the top 10.

    It is worth noting that Astana Pro Team won team time trial at the first stage.

