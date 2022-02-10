‘Jana Qazaqstan’ deputy group created at Majilis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A deputy group ‘Jana Qazaqstan’ (New Kazakhstan) has been set up at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. It will monitor the implementation of the instructions given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This is how MPs are planning to contribute to the transformation of the state and comprehensive transformation of the Parliament should start within the walls of the Majilis.

Permanent member of the deputy group Aidos Sarym believes that all ambitious reforms should start at the law-making bodies. The ultimate goal, in his words, is to change the work of the lower chamber, to make it more transparent and effective.

Sarym added that the President will announce ambitious political reforms this March and it is the goal of the deputy group and the chamber to take active part in their implementation.

It was added that four Majilis deputies will be permanent members of the group, including Aidos Sarym and Edil Zhambyrshin.