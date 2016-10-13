EN
    Janet Jackson, 50, confirms pregnancy

    None
    None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - American singer Janet Jackson has officially confirmed to People magazine she is pregnant with her first child, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

    "We thank God for our blessing," she told the magazine.

    Mass media broke the news about Jackson's pregnancy back in May, but the 50-year-old entertainer didn't confirm it. In April, Jackson unexpectedly halted her concert tour for personal reasons.

    This will be the first child for Jackson and her husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana.

