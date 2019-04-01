Jangyryq musical project kicks off on Qazaqstan TV Channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Qazaqstan TV Channel has launched JangyryQ, a new musical project aimed at developing new musical styles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Qazaqstan TV Channel actively promotes traditional musical directions. For instance, the uniqueness and national charm of "Men Qazaqpyn" and "Uly Dala Sazy" mega-projects have gained a special place in the media space.

"We are privileged to organize such an ambitious project and, indeed, immense responsibility. JangyryQ project is a unique platform of song-writer music and live sound. Authors having their own vision, performing style and creative idea participate in the unique musical project," project producer Makpal Zhumabay told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.





She pointed out that JangyryQ project can influence not only the creation of new musical directions but also will contribute to the revival of cultural communities.



The TV show will be broadcast in prime time on Saturdays at 11:40 p.m.

