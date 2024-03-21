EN
    18:10, 21 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Jania Aubakirova shares views on state of higher music education in Kazakhstan

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Jania Aubakirova
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State received People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Jania Aubakirova to discuss culture development pressing issues, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Jania Aubakirova told the President of her creative activities and results of her author’s school and shared views on the state of the higher music education drawing on the years of experience as the head of the Kazakh National Music Conservatoire.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished her success in the development of projects in the arts.

