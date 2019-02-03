EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:37, 03 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Janibek Alimkhanuly secures another pro win

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has won another professional fight in the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Kazakh middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly (4-0, 1 KO) had his third fight in the United States and the fifth in his professional career. 28-year-old American Steven Martinez (18-4, 3 KOs) was Alimkhanuly's opponent at the boxing event in Frisco, Texas.

    In the very first minutes of the fight, our compatriot seized the initiative. In the third round, the Kazakh boxer knocked down his opponent by a liver punch. As a result of the fight, Janibek Alimkhanuly secured a flawless victory as the judges stopped the fight ahead of time in the fifth round.

    It is to be recalled that 25-year-old Alimkhanuly started his professional boxing career in early 2018 when he signed a contract with Top Rank headed by legendary promoter Bob Arum.

    Photo credit: instagram.com/trboxing

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!