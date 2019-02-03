Janibek Alimkhanuly secures another pro win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has won another professional fight in the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakh middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly (4-0, 1 KO) had his third fight in the United States and the fifth in his professional career. 28-year-old American Steven Martinez (18-4, 3 KOs) was Alimkhanuly's opponent at the boxing event in Frisco, Texas.

In the very first minutes of the fight, our compatriot seized the initiative. In the third round, the Kazakh boxer knocked down his opponent by a liver punch. As a result of the fight, Janibek Alimkhanuly secured a flawless victory as the judges stopped the fight ahead of time in the fifth round.

It is to be recalled that 25-year-old Alimkhanuly started his professional boxing career in early 2018 when he signed a contract with Top Rank headed by legendary promoter Bob Arum.

Photo credit: instagram.com/trboxing