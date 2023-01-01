January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1966 – The Shalkar radio starts its broadcasting.
1980 – The Kazakh State Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering is founded.
1992– The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research under the Kazakh President (KIMEP) is established.
1993 – Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are established.
1995 – Kazakhstan establishes new passports and IDs.
2003 – The Aktau Seaport special economic zone starts its work.
2017 - Kazakhstan officially becomes a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
2018 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council.
2020 – The National Geographic shares the photo of fireworks on the frozen Yesil River, Astana, Kazakhstan, made by famous George Steinmetz.