    07:00, 01 January 2023 | GMT +6

    January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 1.

    EVENTS

    1966 – The Shalkar radio starts its broadcasting.

    1980 – The Kazakh State Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering is founded.

    1992– The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research under the Kazakh President (KIMEP) is established.

    1993 – Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic are established.

    1995 – Kazakhstan establishes new passports and IDs.

    2003 – The Aktau Seaport special economic zone starts its work.

    2017 - Kazakhstan officially becomes a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

    2018 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

    2020 – The National Geographic shares the photo of fireworks on the frozen Yesil River, Astana, Kazakhstan, made by famous George Steinmetz.


    History of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
