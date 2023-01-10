EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 10 January 2023 | GMT +6

    January 10. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on January 10.

    Ilyas Yessenberlin (1915-1983) – Kazakh writer, who was the first in Kazakh literature to systematize separate historical materials on the prosperity and decline of the Golden Horde.

    Fuat Mansurov (1928-2010)– conductor, teacher, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, Russia, Tatar ASSR.

    Armanzhan Baitassov (1970) – Kazakh businessman, one of the founders of independent mass media, founder of Megapolis, Business and Power newspapers, 31 Channel, head of United Media Group company, professional TV journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council, member of Kazakhstan’s Young Presidents Organization.

    Zhanna Telpekbayeva (1972) – Majilis Deputy, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms.

    Begman Kulbayev (1982) – Director General of JSC Kazakh Research and Design Institute of Construction and Architecture.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!