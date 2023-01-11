January 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of January.

Ashirbek Sygay (1947-2014) – writer, literary critic, translator, Honored Worker of Arts of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Laureate of Platinum Tarlan Independent Prize.

Makpal Zhunussova (1963)– popular singer (dramatic soprano) of Kazakhstan.

Tamara Duissenova (1965)– Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

Alina Aldambergen (1973)– CEO of JSC Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).