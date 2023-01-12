January 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 12.

EVENTS

1955 – Construction of the world’s first and largest space centre, Baikonur, kicks off.

1990 – The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan is founded at the I Kurultai of Muslims of Kazakhstan. Its chairman is the Supreme Mufti.

1993 – The National Economic Transformation Council of Kazakhstan is established to ensure the fulfillment of the program for urgent anti-crisis measures and deepening socioeconomic reforms.

1995 – Kazakh cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Talgat Musabayev are awarded the title of the Pilot Cosmonaut of Kazakhstan.

2006 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sign the Agreement on establishing the Eurasian Development Bank.

2009 – The country’s first Intellectual School of the First President of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Astana.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Adana, Turkey.

2015 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation postage stamps dated to the 20th anniversary of the first flight to space of Talgat Mussabayev and 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s space communication.

2020 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins The Best Singer of the Year at the JSTYLE Exquisite Annual Awards 2019.

2021 – The Aktobe International Airport is named after Aliya Moldagulova.

2021 – Kazakhstani Zara Darken enters the top-30 of the Tennis Europe Junior Rankings U14.

2022 – The historical TV series about the Semipalatinsk nuclear testing ground wins the Best TV Miniseries Award at the Moscow Russia International Film Festival 2022.