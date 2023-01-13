January 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 13.

EVENTS

1926 – The official opening of the Kazakh Drama Theatre takes place.

1934 – The Kazakh Theatre of Musical Drama stages its first play musical comedy Aiman Sholpan to a libretto by Mukhtar Auezov.

2004 – The State Program «Cultural Heritage» is adopted.

2006 – The Committee for Child Rights Protection of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan is set up according to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child the country ratified in 1994.

2010 – The Expert Council on Kazakh Content Promotion holds its first meeting in Astana.

2011 – The Commission for the perpetuation of the memory of outstanding events and figures of national history and culture of Moscow city backs the Kazakh embassy’s initiative to perpetuate the memory of prominent Kazakh state and political figure Turar Ryskulov.

2017 – Kazakh boxer, merited master of sport, two-time champion of the world and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is appointed as the Mayor of the Athletic village of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.

2018 – Kazakhstan established the unified system of legal information.