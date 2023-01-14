January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 14.

EVENTS

1935– Kazakh State Philharmonics is established. In 1938, it is renamed after poet and zhyrshy (folk singer) Zhambyl Zhabayev. Outstanding Kazakh scholar, composer Akhmet Zhubanov is the first director of the philharmonics.

1992– Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (KIMEP) is established.

1994– The Archives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set up.

1998– One of the streets in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is named after Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov.

2013– Khadisha Onalbayeva is the first Kazakh pianist awarded Steinway Artist title.

2017– Nine historical and cultural sites of Kyzylorda region are included in the UNESCO World Heritage Preliminary List, namely Syganak, Zhankent, Kesken-Kuyuk, Chirik Rabat, Zhent ancient setttlements, Balandy, Babish Mola mausoleums, Zhetyasar Oasis monument and Sauyskandyk petrogliphs.

2018- Kazakhstani actress Moldir Mekenbayeva wins a gold medal in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in the UAE.

2019– The capital of the United Arab Emirates hosts the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the World Future Energy Summit. At the plenary session of the Assembly, Kazakhstan is elected to the Credentials Committee, which is one of the key governing bodies consisting of representatives of nine IRENA member states.

2020- Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko wins gold in dual moguls at the FIS Europe Cup in Switzerland.

2021- The «Corner of Abai», introducing the life and work of the famous Kazakh poet is opened at the Trakya University in Türkiye.

2022– Qazaqstan Halqyna public social fund is set up. The fund provides charitable assistance to the people in healthcare, education, social support, culture, and sports spheres, and to those affected by emergency situations and during states of emergency.