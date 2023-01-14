EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 14 January 2023 | GMT +6

    January 14. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of January.

    Abilkhan Kasteev (1904-1973) – Kazakh painter, graphic artist, one of the founders of the Kazakh fine art, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the Shokan Ualikhanov State Prize.


    Marat Shibutov (1977) – political scientist, member of the National Qurultay of the President of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!