January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 15.

EVENTS

1934– Kazakh State University officially opens its doors. The institution is established on the ground of Pedagogical University. On December 2 of the same year, the new university is named after S.M.Kirov.

1938– Guryev (now Atyrau), Kyzyl-Orda and Pavlodar regions are established.

1992– Guryev region and Guryev city are renamed as Atyrau region and city of Atyrau. The area of the region is 113,500 square meters. The region includes one city and seven districts.

2008– Kazakh Government takes a decision to set up the JSC National Center for Space Research and Technologies.

2008– Burabay Special Economic Zone is established in the territory of Burabay district in Akmola region.

2013– Film «Harmony Lessons» produced by Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio (directed by Emir Baigazin) is awarded the prize of the World Cinema Fund. The World Cinema Fund was initiated by the German Federal Cultural Foundation and the Berlin International Film Festival in 2004 to support the films bearing innovative aesthetic approach as well as featuring strong histories and a unique view.

2020- QazaqGeography holds an official presentation of the book «Kazakh Cuisine: Taste and Traditions». The authors of the book gather information about 200 rare traditional dishes, 50 of which are included in the book.