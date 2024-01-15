January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 15.

1934 – Kazakh State University is inaugurated in Alma-Ata. In December of the same year, the university is named after S.M.Kirov.

1938 – Guryev (now Atyrau), Kyzyl-Orda and Pavlodar regions are established.

1992 – Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Science and State Scientific-Technical Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan” is adopted.

1992 – Guryev region and Guryev city are renamed as Atyrau region and Atyrau city. The area of the region is 113,500 square kilometers.

2008 – The Government of Kazakhstan takes a decision to establish the JSC “National Centre for Space Research and Technologies.”

2008 – Special Economic Zone “Burabay” is set up. The goal is to develop competitive, highly-effective tourist infrastructure, capable of satisfying the needs of domestic and foreign tourists.

2013 – Film “Harmony Lessons” by Emir Baigazin wins the World Cinema Fund prize.

2015 - Erlan Karin, former Director of the Kazakhstan President’s Institute for Strategic Studies hands over his personal collection of 70 arrowheads to the Turkic Museum of the International Turkic Academy. The relics date back to different historical periods, from the Stone Age to the 19th century. Most of the arrowheads belonged to the Sakas, Huns and Turkic-Mongol warriors.

2020 - QazaqGeography holds an official presentation of the book «Kazakh Cuisine: Taste and Traditions». The book contains information about 50 rare traditional dishes of the Kazakh people.

2022 – Qazaqstan Halqyna Public Fund is set up at the President’s instruction.