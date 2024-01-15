January 15. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of January.

Zauresh BAIMOLDINA (1956) - Rector of the Academy of Justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

Фото: ortcom.kz

Raikhan KOISHANOVA (1970) – Chief of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region

Photo: gov.kz

Daniyar ASHIMBAYEV (1976) – Political scientist, author of “Who is Who in Kazakhstan” encyclopedia

Photo: ia-centr.ru

Baktybek ISSAYEV (1981) – Deputy Chief of the Police Department of Mangistau region

Photo: gov.kz

Dinara SHUKIZHANOVA (1987) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development.