08:00, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6
January 15. Today's Birthdays
Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of January.
Zauresh BAIMOLDINA (1956) - Rector of the Academy of Justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan
Raikhan KOISHANOVA (1970) – Chief of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region
Daniyar ASHIMBAYEV (1976) – Political scientist, author of “Who is Who in Kazakhstan” encyclopedia
Baktybek ISSAYEV (1981) – Deputy Chief of the Police Department of Mangistau region
Dinara SHUKIZHANOVA (1987) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development.