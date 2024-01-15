EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    January 15. Today's Birthdays

    January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of January.

    Zauresh BAIMOLDINA (1956) - Rector of the Academy of Justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

    БАЙМОЛДИНА Зауреш Хамитовна
    Фото: ortcom.kz

    Raikhan KOISHANOVA (1970) – Chief of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region

    КОЙШАНОВА Райхан Мусалиевна
    Photo: gov.kz

    Daniyar ASHIMBAYEV (1976) – Political scientist, author of “Who is Who in Kazakhstan” encyclopedia

    АШИМБАЕВ Данияр Рахманович
    Photo: ia-centr.ru

    Baktybek ISSAYEV (1981) – Deputy Chief of the Police Department of Mangistau region

    ИСАЕВ Бактыбек Бактыгалиевич
    Photo: gov.kz

    Dinara SHUKIZHANOVA (1987) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development.

    ШУКИЖАНОВА Динара Аманжоловна
    Photo: parlam.kz

     

    Tags:
    Kazinform's Timeline
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!