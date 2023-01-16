EN
    08:00, 16 January 2023 | GMT +6

    January 16. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of January.

    NAMES

    Talgat Donakov (1965) – Prominent Kazakh statesman.

    Birzhan Kaneshev (1966)- Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

    Yerbol Ospanov (1977) – Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

    Baglan Bekbauov (1983) – Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.
