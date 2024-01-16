January 16. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of January.

NAMES

Svetlana Zhakupova (1968) – minister of labor and social protection of population of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Tselinograd State Pedagogical Institute, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

She took up her current post in September 2023.

Birzhan Kaneshev (1966) - minister-counsellor at the Kazakh embassy in the Czech Republic.

Born in Saratov region, Russia, he graduated from the Saratov Polytechnic Institute, National High School of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, received his master’s degree from the Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Yerbol Osspanov (1977) – vice minister of labor and social protection of population of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh National Agrarian University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

Baglan Bekbauov (1983) – vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan, he is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He took up his current post in November 2021.

Bekzhan Pirmatov (1985) – chairman of the board of ForteBank.

He is a graduate of the Kazakh Economic University, George Washington University School of Business.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2022.