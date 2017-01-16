EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:33, 16 January 2017 | GMT +6

    January 17 - Day of Mourning over Boeing-747 cargo jet crash victims in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan has declared January 17 the day of mourning over the Boeing-747 cargo jet crash victims, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.    

    An appropriate decree was signed today by President of the country Almazbek Atambayev.

    The tragedy which killed more than 30 people turned out to be a great loss for the entire nation of Kyrgyzstan.

    As it was reported, Boeing-747 cargo plane operating en Hong Kong-Istanbul route crashed near Dacha-Suu residential area  of Bishkek. The tragedy occurred at 7:31 local time. The plane was supposed to make a refueling stopover at Manas Airport of Bishkek.

    As per the latest data, 35 people including 4 pilots died as a result.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Incidents Accidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!