January 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 17.

EVENTS

1928 – Zyryanovsk district of Semipalatinsk region is set up with the administrative center in Zyryanovka village.

1960 – Zerde magazine for Kazakhstani teens and youth is published for the first time.

1992 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan endorses the first Law “On prosecution service in the Republic of Kazakhstan” which was in effect till December 21, 1995.

2006 – Kazpost JSC issues a stamp dated to the 10th anniversary of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2012 – Zhambyl sculptor and artist Aidarkhan Sikhayev makes the tallest sculpture in Taraz city dedicated to the eternal love of legendary Kazakh couple Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu. The sculpture is 5 meters tall.

2015 – Kazakhstan is elected the vice president of the 5th session of the Assembly of the IRENA in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

2015 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes a full member of the World University Consortium (WUC) and partner of all well-known universities in the world.

2017 – Kazakhstan is ranked 48th with 45,56 points among the world's top innovative economies by Bloomberg.

2018 – During the official visit of then-President of Kazakhstan to the U.S., the two countries sign a number of documents on cooperation in space sector. The documents are called to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in the use of remote-sensing technologies and development of spatial data infrastructure.

2019 – Books-albums dedicated to historical and sacred places of Turkistan region are released.

2020 – The Republic of Kazakhstan established the Council for import substitution to develop local content.