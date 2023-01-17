January 17. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of January.

NAMES

Engels Gabbassov (1937-2014) – public figure, writer, author of over 10 collections of novels and stories, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute, Almaty Higher Party School.

In 1994 and 1995, he was a member of the Kazakh Supreme Council’s Committee on culture, press, mass media and public associations.

In 1996 and 1999, he was the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament, member of the Committee on international affairs, defense, and security.

Aigul Solovyeva (1952) – Stateswoman and public figure.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, took post-graduate studies at the St. Petersburg Technological Institute.

Nurtai Urazov (1963) – media manager, journalist.

Born in Kostanay city, he graduated from the Seifullin Tselinograd State Pedagogical Institute, Turan University.