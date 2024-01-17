January 17. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of January.

NAMES

Aigul Solovyeva (1952) – Stateswoman and public figure, chairwoman of the board of the Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, took post-graduate studies at the St. Petersburg Technological Institute.

Kudaibergen Beksultanov (1956) – member of the Committee on social and cultural development of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation.

The Karaganda region native graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, Bolashak Karaganda University.

Zhanbolat Khamitov (1962) – governor of Zharkainskiy district of Akmola region.

Born in Turgai region, he graduated from the Tynyshbayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications.

Shamardan Koishybayev (1974) – head of the veterinary department of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agricultural Institute, Bolashak University.

Marat Abishev (1979) – head of Kapitalneftgaz of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, University of Sheffield