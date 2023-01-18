January 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
NAMES
1992 – Austria recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence. On February 19, 1992, the two countries established diplomatic relations.
2005 – Kazakh and Russian Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin sign the treaty on Kazakh-Russian state border, spanning more than 7,590 kilometers.
2012 – Almaty Metro carries its one millionth passenger – a 27-year-old native of the city Adilzhan Psyaev.
2014 – Abylkhan Kasteev House-Museum opens in Almaty.
2015 – A world premiere of the works of Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeev performed by the legendary London Symphony Orchestra and the famed Kazakh violin virtuoso I Marat Bissengaliyev takes place at St. Luke's Church.
2018 – The Kazakh President chairs the UN Security Council meeting titled «Non-proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction: Measures and Trust,» proposed by Kazakhstan.