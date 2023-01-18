January 18. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th January.

NAMES

Laureate of the state prize in the sphere of science, technology and education, holder of patents, the mastermind behind introduction of the resource and energy-saving ecologically clean technologieswas born in 1964 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys. For many years Mr. Yessenzhulov worked in the domestic steel industry. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Aluminium Kazakhstan JSC between 2015-2018 and President of Kazchrome Transnational CompanyJSC between 2018-2022.

Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1979 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan University, the North Kazakhstan Law Academy, KazGUU, and UBIS. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2022, he was the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prosecutor of North Kazakhstan regionwas born in 1981 in Taraz city. He graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal University. Prior to being appointed to his recent post, he was the head of the department of the Committee for legal statistics and special records since 2019.

Managing Director of Elbasy's Academy Corporate Fundwas born in 1983 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. Prior to taking up his recent post he was the Managing Director of Government for Citizens State CorporationJSC between 2019 and 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company JSCwas born in 1985 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Moscow State University. He took up his recent post in August 2020. Prior to that he served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Development JSC between 2015 and 2020.