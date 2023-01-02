January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1968 – The first issue of ‘Vecherniy Almaty’ newspaper is published.
1992 – The Academy of Engineering of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established. Academician Zholdasbekov is elected its President.
1992 – The Kingdom of Norway recognizes Kazakhstan’s independence. The two countries establish diplomatic relations on June 5, 1992.
1992 – Kazakhstan becomes a member of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
2007 – Kazakhstan becomes the 154th country to sign the Ramsar Convention. The document signed on January 2, 2007, enters into force in four months – on May 2. As per the Ramsar Convention, Tengiz-Korgalzhyn lake system in Akmola region was added to the List of Wetlands of International Importance in 1976.
2011 – Kazakhstan is the first CIS state to become a strategic partner of the European School of Oncology.
2015 – The Embassy of Estonia in Astana becomes a contact point embassy of NATO in Kazakhstan.
2020– Zatobolsk settlement in Kostanay region is given a new status and becomes Tobol town.
2021 – The Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is signed.