January 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of January.

Yelubai Umirzakov (1899-1974) is the film and theatre actor, singer, dombra player, one of the founders of the national professional theatre, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

He was born in Kostanay region. In 1927 participated in the ethnographic concert in Moscow. Played more than 150 roles, since 1938 acted in the cinema.





Medeu Sarsekeyev (1936) is the fantasy writer, playwright, translator, academician of the International Information Academy, member of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Almaty Mining Institute (today’s Satbayev Kazakhstan National Technical University).