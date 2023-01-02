EN
    08:00, 02 January 2023 | GMT +6

    January 2. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of January.

    Yelubay Umirzakov (1899-1974) – film and theatre actor, singer, dombyra player, one of the founders of the national professional theater, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.






    Medeu Sapauly (1936) – science fiction writer, publicist and documentalist, playwright, translator, academician of the International Information Academy, member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.






    Kuandyk Bishimov (1972) – Director General of LLP Pavlodar Oil Refinery
