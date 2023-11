January 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 21.

EVENTS

1932 –The first issue of‘Kazakhstanskaya Pravda’ newspaper is released.

1995 – The Republican Public Association «Business Women Association» is founded in Kazakhstan to promote the status and image of businesswomen and protect the rights and interests of women and families countrywide.

1997 – Magnitogorskaya Street is renamed after Kazakh theater and film actor and People’s Artist of the USSR Idris Nogaibayev (1931-1989).

2009 – «Astana» encyclopedia is published containing details about the history of the city, its economy, population, culture, education, scientific life and many other facts.

2014 – Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhamanov and Rodney Charles of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN sign a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in New York.

2014 –Student of the Kazakh National Arts University Farkhad Madenov wins the grand prix of the XIX Crystal Magnolia International Music Competition in Las Vegas.

2016– The World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations awards the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the title of the Best University of Turkic-Speaking Countries. The decision is made unanimously at the meeting of the World Congress of Turkic-Speaking Nations. Then-rector of the Al-Farabi KazNU Galym Mutanov receives a gold medal «For outstanding merits for the Turkic World.»

2017– Kirill Gerassimenko becomes the first Kazakhstani table tennis player to advance to the ITTF World Tour finals and the world champion. In the final match, he stuns French Can Akkuzu 3:2 (17:15, 6:11, 6:11, 11:7, 15:13).

2019 – Ust Kamenogorsk welcomes the International Track-and-Field Tournament for Olga Rypakova’s prizes. Mikhail Litvin becomes the winner in the 400m race. He clocks the race in 46:26 (new indoor record in Kazakhstan).

2021 – The Committee for monetary and credit policy of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set up in Kazakhstan.