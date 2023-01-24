January 24. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of January.

(1951) is a Kazakh writer, professional publisher, one of the founders of the publishing and printing industry of independent Kazakhstan, and holder of the State Award of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Almaty Art School, the Kazakh State University.

Some of his works are published in Russian, and one of his novels was issued in China.

(1953) is a film director, actor, scriptwriter, producer, and honored worker of arts of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata is a graduate of the All-Russia State Institute of Cinematography.

(1968) is the deputy Governor of Karaganda region.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Skryabov Moscow Veterinary Academy, the Buketov Karaganda State University, and Karaganda Economic University.

Has been acting since December 2022.

(1974) is the head of the general security issues department of the Kazakh Security Council.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

Has been serving since March 2021.

(1975) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Kazakh State Law Academy.

He has been appointed to the post in December 2015.

(1980) is a poet, 1st deputy chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, and laureate of the State Youth Award Daryn.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.