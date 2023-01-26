EN
    08:00, 26 January 2023

    January 26. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of January.

    NAMES

    Narbin Kenzhegulova (1948) is the first and only female science-fiction writer in Kazakh literature, translator, and member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union.

    Born in 1948 in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

    She authored a couple of dozen books.

    Sultanbek Makezhanov (1961) is the Deputy of the Senate of the Republic, member of the finance and budget committee.

    Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the International Academy of Labor.

    Has been serving since January 2022.

    Darkhan Mynbai     (1962) is a public figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Shymkent University.

    In 2021-2023 acted as the Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, secretary of the sociocultural development committee.


