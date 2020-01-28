January 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 28.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea sign the Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is unveiled in Almaty city on June 30, 1993. The Embassy of Kazakhstan opens doors in Seoul on May 12, 1995.

1993 – The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the first Constitution of sovereign Kazakhstan at its 9th session.

1994 – The 1st issue of the international weekly newspaper in the Kazakh language Turkistan is published on the basis of the joint Kazakh-Turkish newspaper Zaman-Kazakhstan.

2011 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivers the state-of-the-nation address «Let’s build the future together!» at the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

2013 – The Central Communications Service launches its official website ortcom.kz in Kazakh, Russian and English.

2017 – The XXVIII Winter Universiade kicks off in Almaty city.

2017 – The inauguration ceremony of the Consulate of Hungary is held in Shymkent. Well-known Kazakhstani businessman Kairat Moldaseitov is named the Honorary Consul of Hungary.

2018 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins in the Best Artist category at the Global Golden Chart Awards in China.