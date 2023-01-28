January 28. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 28.

DATES

Privacy Day is now celebrated globally on January 28. The day is established to remind web users the rules of conduct on the internet to safeguard their virtual and real lives.

International LEGO Day is held on the very same day January 28 that Danish carpenter, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen, first submitted his patent for the original Lego brick in 1958.

EVENTS

1955 – People’s artist of the Kazakh SSR Askar (Aliaskar) Tokpanov opens the Theatre Faculty at the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

1992– The Protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Korea is signed.

1993 – The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR adopts the first Constitution of Kazakhstan.

1994 – The first issue of Kazakh-language international weekly newspaper Turkistan is published in Kazakh-Turkish paper Zaman-Kazakhstan.

2015 – Kazakhstan’s National Center for Space Communications and Russia’s Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev announce the development of the satellite communications system KazSat-3.

2017 – The 18th Winter Universiade begins in Almaty city.

2017 – The Hungarian Consulate is opened in a solemn ceremony in the city of Shymkent.

2018 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Best Artist nomination at the Global golden chart awards in China.

2018 – Kazakh actor, producer, and director Sanzhan Madi wins the Sports Oscar award in the USA.

2021 – The Financial Monitoring Agency is set up in Kazakhstan.