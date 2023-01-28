January 28. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th January.

NAMES

Conspicuous statesman of Kazakhstanwas bornin Shymkent in 1955. He is the graduate of the Karaganda State University. Throughout his career he served as a judge at Kazakhstani courts, minister of justice, chairman of the Financial Police. In 2015-2019 he was the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law-enforcement agencies committee.

Chairman of the Board of JSC ‘Samruk-Kazyna Construction’was born in Almaty in 1966. Between 2014 and 2020 headed the major construction department at the Property and Facilities Management Office under the President of Kazakhstan. Afterwards he served as the deputy mayor of Shymkent. He was appointed to his recent post in September 2020.

Statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in Almaty in 1969. He is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Market Institute at the Kazakh State Administration Academy, National Higher School of Public Administration under the Kazakh President, Georgetown University, Washington D.C. Kairat Kelimbetov held many notable posts, including the minister of economy and budget planning, chairman of Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund, deputy prime minister, chairman of the National Bank and governor of AIFC.

Speaker of the Kazakh Senatewas born in Almaty in 1971. He graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, and International Research School at Johns Hopkins University. Throughout his career Maulen Ashimbayev worked at the Presidential Administration, Security Council, Majilis and the Nur Otan Party (present-day Amanat Party). He was appointed as the Senate Speaker in May 2020 and reappointed on January 26, 2023.

Prosecutor of Atyrau regionwas born in Aktobe region in 1979. He graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2022 he served as the Deputy Prosecutor of Atyrau region.