    08:00, 29 January 2023 | GMT +6

    January 29. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th January.

    NAMES



    Sandzhar Zhandosov(1930-1992) is a public and political figure of Kazakhstan, scientist.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kokand Oil College, Kazakh State University, Social Sciences Academy.

    Served as the deputy of the Supreme Council of KazakhSSR.


    Berik Ospanov (1976) is a statesman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Central Asian University, Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Economy and Organization of Agro-industrial Complex.


    Bakhyt Yessimova (1984) is the deputy head of the department for control over consideration of appeals of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Saint Peterburg Engineering and Economic University.

    Has been serving since 2022.


