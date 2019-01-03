January 3. Today's Birtdhays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd January.

NAMES

Grigoriy EDELSTEIN, a prominent scientist, doctor of medical sciences, professor, one of the founders of the country's traumatology and orthopedics, was born 119 years ago (1900-1974).

Aleksey KALAICHIDI, Head of the Law Enforcement System Department of the Republic of Kazakhstan Presidential Administration, was born 55 years ago (1963). He has been awarded the Order of Kurmet, anniversary medals.

Marat AZILKHANOV, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born 54 years ago (1965). He has been awarded the Order of Kurmet, "For Irreproachable Service", "For Heroism", state anniversary medals, and a Certificate of Appreciation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also received a Letter of Gratitude from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Tatyana SHATOKHINA, Head of Kazybek Biy district of Karaganda city, was born 49 years ago (1970). She has been awarded the Certificate of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.