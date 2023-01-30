EN
    07:00, 30 January 2023

    January 30. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 30.

    EVENTS

    1976 – The Kalamkasskoye deposit is opened on the Buzachi Peninsula, Mangistau region.

    1992 – Kazakhstan joins the OSCE.

    2004 – A monument to prominent Kazakh scholar, ethnographer Shokan Ualikhanov is unveiled in Russia’ Omsk.

    2008 – The Shokan Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University receives the European Quality Award by the Europe Business Assembly.

    2012 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov officially submits application files in a bid to host the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana to Secretary-General Vicente González Loscertales of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

    2013 – The Gumilyev Eurasian National University joins the European University Association as a full-fledged member.

    2018 – Kazakhstan builds the Digitalization Commission under the Kazakh President.


