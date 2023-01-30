January 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th January.

NAMES

(1914-1937) is the outstanding son of the Kazakh people, talented writer, famous journalist.

He was born in today’s Turkestan region, graduated from the Leningrad Institute of History, Philosophy, Linguistics. In 1935 became one of the organizers of the 1st congress of journalists of Kazakhstan.

The street in Karaganda, the school in Turkestan are named after Yerubayev, a monument was unveiled in Turkestan.

Askarbek Zhunussbekov (1960) is the chairman of the military court of Ust-Kamenogorsk military post of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogirsk Engineering Institute, Karaganda Higher School of Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Prior to the appointment acted as the chairman of the military court of Semey military post.

Has been serving since October 2017.

Amir Khalikov (1964) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major General.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Chelyabinsk Higher Artillery Command School, Armored Forces Military Academy, the Military Academy of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.

Since 2010 acted as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief Land Forces of Kazakhstan for combat training - head of the main department for combat training.